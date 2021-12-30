A convertible Samsung Chromebook on the budget could be in the works

Samsung has announced several unique products in 2021. The company has given us new smartphones, watches, smart TVs, Chromebooks and more. However, it seems that the company is still working to give its customers great devices that don’t necessarily arrive with a huge price tag. The latest rumors suggest that the company may be working on a new Chromebook that could feature a convertible design and very attractive pricing.

According to the guys over at Chrome Unboxed, Samsung may be working on a new low-cost Chromebook, which may feature a convertible design. The evidence of this information comes from Chromium Repositories, where the alleged new Chromebook appears with codename “Bugzzy.”

If this information is accurate and correct, the new convertible Chromebook from Samsung may arrive with a Jasper Lake processor from Intel and a screen resolution that would pack 2560 by 1600 pixels. Hints of the design of this new device suggest that it has “a different type of panel from clamshell.” Chromium Gerrit suggests that this model will also have a “quirk” design, which has been a description used by other brands when working on convertible 2-in-1 laptops. But there is still no official information or any clue as to when we may see this laptop, so take this rumor with some salt.

Samsung Chromebook 4 Samsung's most affordable Chromebook comes with great features and a very compelling price

We have seen tons of Samsung Chromebooks in the market. Some of them come with a price tag exceeding the $1,000 mark, while the most affordable model comes as the Samsung Chromebook 4, which usually sells for $230. However, you can find one for as low as $135 as it is currently on sale at Amazon.com. This model packs an Intel Celeron Processor N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and other great features. You may want to pick up this model if you don’t want to wait to see if Samsung is really working on a new convertible Chromebook. Then again, this may also be a good starting point to compare any new affordable models that may arrive in the future.

Source: Chrome Unboxed

Via: SamMobile