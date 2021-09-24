android tv remove for Google TV

How many times have you cursed Google after you’ve found out that your TV remote is lost and the original Android TV remote app doesn’t work? Well, don’t anymore. Google is finally adding the remote control functionality to its Google TV app for Android. The updated app will be able to control Chromecast with Google TV and other products powered by the Android TV OS.

The in-app controls will allow users basic control, such as navigation controls, home, and back buttons, a button for triggering Google Assistant, adjusting the volume, and muting as well. In addition to the basic controls, the app will also allow you to easily type in text from the remote on your Android TV. There are two ways you can access the remote control for Google TV on Android. First, you can add a remote tile to Quick Settings. The other way of doing it is by using the Google TV app on Android.

In addition to adding more features, the app is expanding to 14 more countries. These are the new regions the Google TV app will be available in:

  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Canada
  • France
  • Germany
  • India
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Mexico
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • UK

Google says the new app will be available in the United States first and should be rolling out in other regions very soon.

An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover.
