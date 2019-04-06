Content Curation on Youtube and Social Media | #PNWeekly 352

A slower news week means that Joshua Vergara and guest Thunder E talk at length about a topic close to home – and by that, they mean YouTube. A deep-dive by Bloomberg this past week has our podcast panel looking back on the platform we all know and love (and perhaps use too much) and what can be done to protect viewers from some of the potentially harmful content that finds its way in. The conversation moves toward the general topic of digital wellness and how much of our attention we willingly give to social media networks like Twitter and Instagram.

It’s an almost existential conversation on this edition of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch our YouTube companion video or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, Spotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Joshua Vergara

Thunder E (Booredatwork)

Bloomberg performed a deep-dive on YouTube and its problem with harmful content

Oppo Reno leaked – a shark-fin motorized camera pop-up?

Digital wellness and the time we spend on social media

Minerva – Bloom

http://youtu.be/hUVq-aq6aVI