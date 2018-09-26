Consumer Reports: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on top of smartphone ratings

We are getting many opinions from various sources concerning the most popular flagships of this second half of 2018. One of these belongs to Consumer Reports that’s without a doubt one of the most respected ones. This publication has a ranking for the best smartphones in the market, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is their newest top position.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is without a doubt a great device, and according to Consumer Reports, it’s the best smartphone of the year. The most important factors that they point out is the fact that its battery lasts 29 hrs so it can go a full day without charging. Its durability has also been improved since it survived 100 drops from a height of 2.5 feet (in a tumbling device that simulates a wide range of falls). It clearly has a better camera than its predecessor, and its zoomed photos are impeccable. The last point that stands out is the improved stylus that now has Bluetooth connectivity and allows more functions. The only downside of this smartphone is its price, but now almost all important phones are reaching $1000 price tags.