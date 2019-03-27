Android

Having connectivity issues with your Samsung Galaxy S10? You’re not alone

It seems that iPhones aren’t the only devices experiencing connectivity problems at launch. We have new information that comes from the Samsung Community Forum and Reddit that includes reports of reduced signal in the new Samsung Galaxy S10 devices.

Apparently, there are connectivity issues with the new Samsung Galaxy S10 devices in the US. Most of the complaints come from clients on Sprint, while there are some others that come from AT&T and T-Mobile users. This issue is already being addressed, and it could be solved with a software update that is supposed to come soon. There is also supposed to be a temporary fix that goes through disabling the support of Band 41 and 25 in Sprint. Are you experiencing issues?

