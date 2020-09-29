OnePlus is all set to launch its T-series smartphone in India on October 14. This time around, the company is said to unveil just the vanilla variant of OnePlus 8T. There were rumors claiming that there will be no Pro variant in the T-series. Now, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed the development that there is indeed no OnePlus 8T Pro. The company official took to Weibo to reveal the details.

According to Pete Lau’s Weibo post, those who like the Pro-level products could purchase the OnePlus 8 Pro. He says that there is no room for upgrade in the Pro variant. Hence, there will only be the vanilla OnePlus 8T this year. He added that the company also has a surprise worth waiting for. The company is speculated to announce OnePlus Bullets Wireless 3, OnePlus Buds Z, a smartwatch, and more.

OnePlus 8T 5G leaked specifications

The OnePlus 8T 5G will feature a flat display, as confirmed by Pete Lau himself. It will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display of 6.5-inches. The smartphone will be using a 2.5D flexible screen that is said to offer an improved light permeability and can reach a maximum brightness of up to 1100 nits. Moreover, it will come with a 91.9% screen-to-body-ratio, which would be the highest ever on an OnePlus smartphone.

The handset is tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 865, and not Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 Plus. In the optics department, the OnePlus 8T 5G is rumored to sport a quad rear camera setup of 48MP primary camera, a 16MP wide-angle shooter, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait camera. It might house a 16MP selfie shooter. Further, it could pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology. It is likely to ship with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

According to a tipster, the OnePlus 8T 5G will arrive in Europe in two options of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The price of these variants is said to be 799 euros and 899 euros, respectively.

Via: Gizmochina