As the social messaging app Telegram announced its new milestone achievement of 400 million monthly users globally, the company also revealed its upcoming features.

Telegram has sent out a press release that reveals it is planning to launch a ‘secure group video calling feature’ this year. The announcement comes after WhatsApp and Google Duo released a couple of improvements for the feature in the recent past.

The company says, “The current global lockdown highlighted the need for a trusted video communication tool. Video calls in 2020 are much like messaging in 2013. There are apps that either secure or usable, but not both. We’d like to fix that, and we will focus on bringing you secure group video calls in 2020.”

Further, it claims that at least 1.5 million new users are signing up for Telegram each day. As a result, it has become the most downloaded social media application in over 20 countries.

The company is also releasing new features including upgrades to its Quiz Mode, a new sticker directory, a new attachment menu on Android, improvements for Telegram for macOS, and a new Bullseye animated emoji.