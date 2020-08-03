A couple of days ago, we reported that the US President was planning to ban TikTok in the country. Plus, Microsoft was rumored to be in talks to purchase the US arm of TikTok. Now, in a statement, Microsoft has confirmed that it is indeed exploring a purchase of TikTok in the United States. The development comes following a conversation between Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and President Donald J. Trump.

The company says it appreciates the importance of addressing the President’s concerns and that it is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review. Microsoft will pursue discussions with TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance in a matter of weeks and will complete these discussions by September 15.

Microsoft also mentioned that it may invite other American investors to participate on a minority basis in the purchase of TikTok. However, the US tech giant goes on to say that these discussions are preliminary and there can be no assurance that a transaction that involves Microsoft will proceed.

Source: Microsoft