OnePlus recently confirmed the launch date of OnePlus 8T 5G. Ahead of the launch, the device has already appeared in leaked renders. The key specs of the smartphone were also leaked. Further, hi-res renders and a 360-degree video of the device had appeared online. Now, a new concept video of the device has been created that imagines its looks. IT is similar to what we have seen in the leaked renders.

The video was uploaded by the Concept Creator YouTube channel. It gives us a hint at what to expect from OnePlus’ upcoming offering. According to the concept video, the OnePlus 8T 5G will feature a flat display, which was confirmed by Pete Lau himself. Moreover, he said that the phone will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display of 6.5-inches. It will be using a 2.5D flexible screen that is said to offer an improved light permeability and can reach a maximum brightness of up to 1100 nits. Moreover, the smartphone will come with a 91.9% screen-to-body-ratio, which would be the highest ever on an OnePlus smartphone.

The concept video shows the usual OnePlus aesthetics on the edges with the presence of an alert slider. However, the rear panel screams Samsung as it sports a quad rear camera arranged in an “L-shape” within a rectangle camera module.

The OnePlus 8T 5G is tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 865, and not Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 Plus. In the optics department, the OnePlus 8T 5G is rumored to sport a quad rear camera setup of 48MP primary camera, a 16MP wide-angle shooter, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait camera. It might house a 16MP selfie shooter. Further, it could pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology. It is likely to ship with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

Source: Concept Creator