OnePlus’s CEO, Pete Lau, recently told us to expect something exciting in January. More details followed, and we found out that OnePlus was going to have a special presentation during CES 2020. We believed for a moment that we could see the launch of the OnePlus 8 Lite and maybe something more, but we quickly found out that we are going to see a new device, the OnePlus Concept One.

Foldable phones are becoming more popular, and apparently, OnePlus doesn’t want to get left behind. According to a new report from The Korea Herald, the new OnePlus Concept One will be the company’s first foldable device. Maybe the best part of this is that OnePlus is known for giving us great specs and features for less money, so it would be interesting to see the price tag on the first foldable device from OnePlus. Now, we will most likely have to wait, since this is still a concept, but most importantly, a rumor.

Source: BGR

Via: The Korea Herald