Yes, there are complaints about the selfie camera in the iPhone Xs

There’s something wrong with the selfie camera of the iPhone Xs. Well, not entirely, but many customers have already started complaining about a new feature that makes them look younger. The images captured by these newer models are way different than the images taken by previous iPhone models.

We have seen tweets about the image quality of the pictures taken on the iPhone Xs. Some of them making reference to a new ‘beauty filter’ that Apple has included in these devices to make skin look smoother. This feature is also present in the iPhone Xs Max, and it hides or removes freckles and other skin marks. This effect seems to be more aggressive when taking pictures in low light situations. Some people believe that this is because of the new Smart HDR feature, but turning it off doesn’t disable this smoothing effect.

Some customers have even noticed this beauty effect in the main shooter of the iPhone Xs, but it’s more noticeable in the selfie pictures. Now it’s not sure if Apple wanted to copy the ‘beauty mode’ that’s really popular in Asia, or if it’s just a software issue that will be fixed with a future update. We at least expect an option to turn this new feature on and off at will soon enough.