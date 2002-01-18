Compaq Updates Compaq Dashboard

Source: SnoopSoft web site

This update contains a Dashboard version for the Compaq iPAQ H3600, H3700, and H3800 Series. It will replace the version included on the Compaq iPAQ Pocket PC Companion CD and the Pocket PC 2002 Upgrade CD. The Dashboard application is a plug-in for the “Today Screen” that allows the customer to customize their screen to show two days of appointments, program launcher, and power status.

It also gives the customer an alternative way to install the Dashboard application for Pocket PC 2002, because installing Dashboard from the Compaq iPAQ Pocket PC Companion CD or the Pocket PC 2002 Upgrade CD may cause the iPAQ Pocket PC to lock up.

The update to Compaq Dashboard (SP19871.EXE) can be downloaded here.