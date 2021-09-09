Android device manufacturers have stepped up their game and started offering more timely security patches, and started delivering Android updates in a more timely manner, although many still take as long as 2-10 months. Xiaomi wants to change its Android updates schedule and be more competitive.

Samsung was one of the companies that improved its timeliness with security patches and software updates, and now Xiaomi wants to show it can do just as well. Today, the company announced that the upcoming Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro will receive 3 years of Android OS updates, and 4 years of security patches. That is significantly better than was the company was offering previously.

It’s certainly great to see Xiaomi join the game and offer longer support for its devices. If Xiaomi can deliver on its promise to bring Android updates faster, it will give us hope that more manufacturers will join in, and offer similar guarantees at least for their flagship devices. Keep in mind that Xiaomi’s press release currently states “other devices are not included at this time”, which suggests that this is only just the start. More devices could certainly be included down the line, and future premium smartphones will likely be part of this program, although that is only speculation at this time.

Two days ago, Xiaomi confirmed that the upcoming 11T Pro will support 120W fast charging, and we expect the standard Xiaomi 11T to support either a 33W or 67W charging solution. The device is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of memory and 128/256GB internal storage. The leaks say the 11T Pro will cost about €900 / £760 when released, while the standard model might go for around €780 / £660.

Xiaomi will unveil the Xiaomi 11T series on September 15, and while we wait, the company will continue revealing some of the key specifications of its devices, so expect to hear more in the coming days leading up to the official event.