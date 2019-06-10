Other OS

Companies are telling employees to stop communication with Huawei

The U.S. ban on Huawei and its affiliates is blocking the Chinese tech giant from purchasing American technology without government approval, even though communication has not been blocked and interaction is allowed “as necessary for the development of 5G standards” through August, according to a Reuters report.

Still, some U.S. and overseas companies are instructing their employees to stop all informal conversations with Huawei employees, in order to avoid potential issues with the U.S. government.

These include, but are not limited, according to the report, to chipmakers Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc, mobile research firm InterDigital Wireless Inc, and South Korean carrier LG Uplus.

While not commenting on the matter, the chipmakers said “they have provided compliance instructions to employees”, while LG Uplus said it was “voluntarily refraining from interacting with Huawei workers, other than meeting for network equipment installation or maintenance issues”.

Source
Reuters
Posted In
Other OS
Tags
5G, Android, Huawei, News
, , ,
