Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 trio with several upgrades. The handsets feature a 120Hz, 5G connectivity and more. However, these features may take a toll on battery life. The Galaxy S20, S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra pack a 4,000mAh, 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh battery respectively. Despite the big batteries, you might have to be careful while traveling or exceptionally busy. The battery may run out. Hence, the best power banks for the Galaxy S20 are here to save the day.

Best power banks for the Galaxy S20

Aukey 20,000mAh USB-C power bank

It is roughly the same size as the Galaxy S20. However, as the old saying goes, “Size doesn’t matter”, this one can charge even the Galaxy S20 Ultra before running dead. Moreover, it supports Power Delivery and QuickCharge 3.0. It is available on Amazon for $40.

Samsung 2-in-1 Fast Charge wireless charger and power bank 10,000mAh

Coming straight out of Samsung, this is one of the best power banks for the Galaxy S20. It supports Qi-compatible wireless charging. The battery supports up to 7.5-watt wireless fast charging output. Further, there’s a USB-C port for input and up to 15 watts of output. It is available on Amazon for $24.

Anker PowerCore+ 26,800mAh portable battery charger

One of the best in the business. The chunky tool is covered in matte aluminum. There are four USB ports and a USB-C port for input and output. Moreover, one of the three regular USB ports supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0. You can purchase it on Amazon for $54.

RAVPower PD Pioneer 10000mAh 29W Portable Charger

It is a compact power bank. It feels like an extra-fat Snickers that can recharge your S20 twice on a full charge. Moreover, the device can be charged via USB-C Power Delivery or QuickCharge via USB-A. It comes in Black and White color options. It is available on Amazon for $26.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD

Another one from Anker on the list, the PowerCore Slim is a phone-sized model. It is one of the slimmest power banks out there. Further, it features Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology combine to deliver the fastest possible charge for any device. It can be purchased through Amazon for $36.

These are some of the best power banks for the Galaxy S20. However, if you are still confused about which Galaxy S20 model to pick, you should read this.