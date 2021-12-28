We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Apps

This is the Community feature inside WhatsApp for iPhone

Seems like WhatsApp' Community feature is taking shape
By Sanuj Bhatia December 28, 2021, 3:00 am
whatsapp for iPhone Source: Pocketnow

WhatsApp has been known to be working on a 'Community' feature. When the feature was first reported, it was stated that Communities could be the social media function of the popular messaging app. But later, a report revealed that the Community feature was nothing but a "place" where group admins would have more control over groups. Now, reliable WhatsApp leaker WABetaInfo has published some screenshots of the upcoming WhatsApp feature to showcase how it might look on iPhone.

WhatsApp community iPhone 1 Source: WABetaInfo
WhatsApp community iPhone 2 Source: WABetaInfo

The screenshots reveal that Communities will be nothing but (more or less) an extended version of groups. Basically, it will be a WhatsApp group with multiple sub-groups inside it. These will be distinguished from normal groups with a square with rounded edges icon which can be seen in the screenshots attached above. The report also notes that a Community has a name and description "exactly" like a normal group.

"You can also see a new “Announcement” group: we didn’t create it but it seems WhatsApp will automatically create a new group where to post messages that may be automatically forwarded to linked groups," notes WABetaInfo.

In addition to the Community feature, WABetaInfo also revealed that WhatsApp is working on a redesigned Contact info for Businesses. In addition, you will also be able to search businesses near you thanks to a “Businesses Nearby" section which is under development.

Are you excited about the new features coming to WhatsApp? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via 9to5Mac | Source WABetaInfo

Read More

 Apps

Microsoft planned to call Cortana as Alyx and Bingo

Source: Microsoft Microsoft’s Cortana was a massive failure for the company, and it could never compete with the likes of Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa, or Apple’s Siri smart assistants. Cortana seemed like a great idea and a good…

By Roland Udvarlaki December 26, 2021, 2:00 am

Latest Articles

Search