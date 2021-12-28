This is the Community feature inside WhatsApp for iPhone

WhatsApp has been known to be working on a 'Community' feature. When the feature was first reported, it was stated that Communities could be the social media function of the popular messaging app. But later, a report revealed that the Community feature was nothing but a "place" where group admins would have more control over groups. Now, reliable WhatsApp leaker WABetaInfo has published some screenshots of the upcoming WhatsApp feature to showcase how it might look on iPhone.

The screenshots reveal that Communities will be nothing but (more or less) an extended version of groups. Basically, it will be a WhatsApp group with multiple sub-groups inside it. These will be distinguished from normal groups with a square with rounded edges icon which can be seen in the screenshots attached above. The report also notes that a Community has a name and description "exactly" like a normal group.

"You can also see a new “Announcement” group: we didn’t create it but it seems WhatsApp will automatically create a new group where to post messages that may be automatically forwarded to linked groups," notes WABetaInfo.

In addition to the Community feature, WABetaInfo also revealed that WhatsApp is working on a redesigned Contact info for Businesses. In addition, you will also be able to search businesses near you thanks to a “Businesses Nearby" section which is under development.

Via 9to5Mac | Source WABetaInfo