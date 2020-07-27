OPPO has released the ColorOS 7 update based on Android 10 for the OPPO F15 in India. The update brings all those features that Google brought in Android 10, including system-wide Dark Mode and navigation gestures. It also includes a smart sidebar with added settings.

The ColorOS 7 update for OPPO F15 brings a revised custom skin, cleaner UI, optimized camera, and Game Space gaming app hub. It also includes an optimized Album UI. You can check out the detailed changelog on the Oppo community website link mentioned as source at the bottom.

Moreover, the update will also roll out to the users in Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Russia, and Kazakhstan. The company has now rolled out the Android 10 update for 20 devices including OPPO F9 series, Reno series and more.

Source: OPPO