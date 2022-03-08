OPPO's new Color OS feature allows smartphones to detect spy cameras in a room

OPPO is adding a new feature to Color OS on its latest Find X5 series smartphones that will make traveling and staying in hotel rooms easier for you. The new Color OS 12.1 update for the Find X5 Pro and Find X5 brings the ability to search for hidden cameras in the rooms.

After the new update is rolled out to the Find X5 series, users will need to download the Hidden Camera Detection app from the Oppo App Market. After the app has been installed, it will ask users to off their phone’s Wi-Fi and mobile hotspot before it scans for the hidden cameras. The app will then ask the user to turn off lights and close curtains — basically block all the light sources — which will allow the smartphone to possibly detect infrared light.

If a secret camera is detected in the room, the app will then ask the user to move around and look for the hidden device. Much like AirTags on iPhone, the Find X5 will then show when the smartphone is close to the spy camera. Users will then be able to narrow down on the location of the camera and take suitable action.

For now, this feature is only available on Find X5 series smartphone in China. We'll update this article in case OPPO plans to roll it out to the international variants of the OPPO Find X5 and Find X5 Pro.

Source: Weibo | Via: Android Authority