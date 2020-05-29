We have been getting some interesting rumors from the guys over at Galaxy Club. Now, we get word of the possible color options that we may get with the arrival of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series.

It seems that we may get new color options with the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. Apparently, the regular Galaxy Note 20 will come in gray, green, and copper, while the Galaxy Note 20+ would come in black and copper. This new copper option may not be like the Metallic Copper finish, which we saw in the Galaxy Note 9, but we also expect to get more color variants in the future.

Source SamMobile

Via Galaxy Club