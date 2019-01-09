Manage your money and avoid overdraft fees with CoinKeeper

Keeping track of your finances can be confusing and stressful, leaving most of us to the point of just giving up. But with New Year’s resolutions around the corner, it may be time to revisit that strategy. CoinKeeper is a fantastic tool for reducing the stress caused by keeping track of your monthly income and expenses, and instead planning easy budgets that avoid bounced checks and overdrawn accounts.

CoinKeeper is an easy-to-use app for both desktop and mobile that utilizes an intuitive drag-and-drop coin-based system to keep track of your monthly finances. You can add an unlimited number of income and expense categories, and set customized tags for specific expenditures, so you always know where your money is coming from and where it’s going. CoinKeeper can use that information to help you set a monthly spending limit, and notify you when you’re spending too much. You can also receive notifications on paydays and on days when bills and other payments are due, so you never miss a payment and are never stuck wondering when your paycheck is going to deposit.

Normally, a lifetime subscription to CoinKeeper retails for $269.95, but you can take 85% off and get one for just $39.99 in time for the New Year.

by Christopher Jin