One social media app that has gained immense popularity in the past few months is Clubhouse. It is an audio-driven social media app that allows you to host voice-based discussions within a community. However, as of now, the app is limited to iOS, which has left a huge number of users without access to the platform. But Clubhouse could soon come to Android as the company is working “really hard” on it. While there is no official launch date set for the Android app launch, it could be here by the summer of 2021.

The latest development comes from Clubhouse’s weekly Townhall event where co-founder Paul Davison said that the company was working “really hard” to come to Android. However, it is going to take a “couple of months” for it to happen. Hence, pointing towards a late spring or summer 2021 timeframe. Back in January, the company had shared its plans to expand to Android.

From the earliest days, we’ve wanted to build Clubhouse for everyone. With this in mind, we are thrilled to begin work on our Android app soon, and to add more accessibility and localization features so that people all over the world can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels native to them,” the company had said in an official blog post.

Meanwhile, Clubhouse rivals including Twitter are on the way to take its space with Spaces. The competitor is taking advantage of Clubhouse’s delay to address the Android user base by rolling out support to more people across platforms. Twitter has already announced that it will allow anybody to host their Space on the app starting April. The company has also revealed its plans to build a way to natively record conversations, which is not offered by Clubhouse.

On the other hand, Facebook is working on its own Clubhouse rival, while Telegram has already rolled out a feature to compete with the platform.

Via: Techcrunch