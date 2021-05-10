If you haven’t been living under the rock, you must be knowing how immensely popular Clubhouse has been over the past year or so. For the unaware, audio-driven social media app allows you to host voice-based discussions within a community. However, up until now, the app was limited to iOS. Now, the company has announced the rollout to a broader audience in the US.

Clubhouse took to Twitter to reveal that its Android beta version of the app is now available for users in the US. If you’re on Android and have been waiting to get access to the app, now is your time. That being said, it is still invite-only so you’ll need an invitation from an existing user. For those outside of the US, you’ll have to wait a couple of days or weeks for the Android app to be available in your region.

According to the official blog post, the beta app will reach other English-speaking countries in the coming days, which will be followed by the rest of the world. You are likely to encounter some issues since the app is still in beta on Android. Clubhouse plans to collect feedback and fix issues over the next few weeks. It will be done before adding final features like payments and club creations to the app.

However, is it too late for Clubhouse to enter the Android space? Since the inception and popularity of the audio app, many competitors including Twitter and Facebook have jumped on the bandwagon and unveiled their Clubhouse competitors. Twitter has Spaces that is already available on Android, and users have access to it worldwide. It will be interesting to see how Clubhouse on Android shines amidst the flood of competition on the platform.