Clubhouse gets a chat option to let users interact with live streams

Clubhouse launched in 2020, and it quickly became one of the most popular apps with its unique audio chat platform that let creators host live podcasts. The audio streaming media app was then copied by Twitter, Reddit, Discord, Facebook, and many other platforms. Since then, Clubhouse has become less popular as more users turn to other alternatives, and the development has also seemingly slowed down, but a new chat option was just added to let users interact with live streams.

Clubhouse announced (via 9to5Mac) that it will now allow users to communicate with each other via a dedicated chat, while listening to the live audio from the hosts. The chat will be accessible for moderators, listeners and hosts to chat and share comments. The company says describes the new feature as:

“Don’t want to miss your moment to share a killer joke? Want to put in a song request? Want to react with the 🔥 emoji? You can now drop it in the in-room chat.”

The in-room chat will let audiences provide feedback to the presenters in real-time, and hosts will be able to run polls and increase their engagement rate.

“For creators, in-room chat will offer another touchpoint with audiences in a room and provide a way to get feedback in real time. We hope that this will make conducting quick polls or sourcing questions from the audience that much easier, and bring engagement to the next level.”

Moderators will be able to delete chat messages, and creators can disable text chat when starting a live room. As expected, both the audience, moderators and creators will have the option to flag and report content that seems abusive or break the chat rules and Clubhouse’s policies.

Are you still using Clubhouse, or did you move on to an alternative such as Twitter’s Spaces? Let us know in the comments below!