Cloud gaming has been Microsoft’s key product in expanding its gaming portfolio to as many devices as possible. And now, the company is looking to expand the service to even more devices. Starting this holiday season, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to access cloud gaming on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles.

Microsoft announced that it will be expanding the cloud game streaming to Xbox during its Gamescom showcase. The company says you’ll be able to play over 100 games without having to download them first. Through cloud gaming, Xbox One series console owners will be able to play Xbox Series S|X games, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Of course, it won’t be as smooth as playing gaming titles directly from your Series X’s SSD, but it will give you an idea of how the game looks/feel before you download it. It’s also a neat way to keep even those who can’t get an Xbox Series console invested in the newest releases. A cloud icon will appear next to the game to let you know that if the title is cloud gaming-compatible or not. Microsoft says users will be able to enjoy 1080p gameplay at 60 frames per second with a good internet connection speed.

Microsoft’s cloud gaming service is already available on Windows, Android, and iOS. The company is also said to be working on an Xbox game streaming stick as well as a smart TV cloud gaming app.

Have you tried Xbox Game Pass Ultimate? How’s your experience been with Microsoft’s cloud gaming? Let us know in the comments section below!