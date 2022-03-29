Click here to save on Samsung’s The Frame smart TV series and other great products

We start today’s deals with a selection of great smart TVs that are currently on sale and some accessories that will help you improve the mood of any room in your home. First up, we have Samsung’s Class Frame Series 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV, which is now available starting at $848 on its 43-inch model after receiving a $100 discount on the 2021 version. However, the best savings come with the 85-inch option, which receives a 23 percent discount, representing a whopping $1,000 savings, leaving this smart TV available for $3,298. And if you want the next best thing, you can also opt for the 50-inch variant that is now available for $948 after scoring a 21 percent discount that translates to $250 savings.

If you’re looking for more affordable options, you should consider the Hisense Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV that is now available for just $450 on its 55-inch model. In addition, this excellent smart TV comes with a voice remote, Alexa built-in, and a very generous 38 percent discount that will help you keep $280 in your pocket. Still, if this is too much for your budget, you can also consider the Hisense ULED 4K Premium U6G Quantum Dot QLED Series that goes for $380 after getting a small discount on its 50-inch model. However, these deals get better when you opt for the larger variants, including a $100 digital reward gift card with your purchase.

You can also save on the Nanoleaf Lines WiFi Smart RGBW 16M+ Color LED Dimmable Gaming and Home Decor Wall Lights Starter Kit, which is now available for $180 after receiving a $20 discount. This wall light starter kit comes with nine LED light lines to place them however you want. You can also consider the more affordable Govee 32.8ft Color Changing LED Strip Lights that are now selling for $21 after getting a $5 discount that becomes available after you click the on-page coupon. And if you want cool lights on the go, you can also get the Govee Portable Smart Light which now sells for $35 after getting a 30 percent discount.