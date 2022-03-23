Click here to save on The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Powerbeats Pro, and more

You can currently save on tons of Samsung products thanks to the ongoing Discover Samsung event, but this time, we head over to Amazon.com, as we have recently spotted great deals on the Galaxy Watch 4 and other great products.

First up, we have the GPS-only version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 getting a $40 discount on its 40mm model, which means you can get one for just $210. If you want the larger 44mm model, you will be getting the same $40, so you can purchase yours for $240. If you want LTE support, you will end up paying $240 for the 40mm option or $270 for the 44mm variant after receiving $60 savings.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

The higher-end Galaxy Watch 4 Classic starts at $310 on its 42mm model, or choose the 46mm version for $340. Either way, you will get a new GPS-only model with $40 savings. The LTE variants are also receiving a $60 discount so that you can purchase the 42mm model for $340 and the 46mm variant for $370.

You can also score savings on the Powerbeats Pro that are currently seeing a 15 percent discount that translates to $30 savings. This means that you can pick up a pair for $170. Remember to double-check before checking out, as some color options are selling for $10 more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Powerbeats Pro Edifier R980T

And since we’re already talking audio, you can purchase a new pair of Edifier R980T active bookshelf speakers for $75 after getting a $15 discount. The Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Speakers are another cool option to consider, and they are currently selling for $109 after picking up a massive 50 percent discount.

Other deals include the Xbox Stereo Headset: 20th Anniversary Special Edition that now goes for $60 after getting a $10 discount. The Razer Barracuda X Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset are also on sale, and you can get a pair for $60 after getting a $30 discount, and the best part is that you get three different color options to choose from.