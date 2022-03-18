Click here to save on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Google Pixel 4 series and more

We start today with one of Samsung’s latest devices. No, it’s not the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, even though you can also score great savings on those amazing devices if you head over to Samsung.com. Instead, we are checking out the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE that is currently receiving a $100 discount that translates to 14 percent savings. This means you can get your new phone for just $600. This will get you a new and unlocked smartphone with 128GB storage space, 4GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.4-inch display capable of 120Hz refresh rates, a 4,500mAh battery, and other great features.

However, you can make this deal even sweeter when you trade in one of your current devices, as Amazon is giving up to $511 added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance with eligible trade-ins. In other words, you can get your new smartphone for just $89.

You can also check out the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, which are now available for $370 and $420. Both models are completely new, and they pack 128GB storage space, 6GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor under the hood. Both models are also getting up to $511 trade-in credits, which means you could get them free, and you would also be able to use the extra Amazon.com Gift Card balance to purchase other stuff.

And it seems that Apple’s entire iPad lineup is getting interesting savings. First up, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is getting up to $149 savings, meaning that you can pick one up for $950 on its Wi-Fi-only model with 128GB storage. The 11-inch iPad Pro is now available for $749, after receiving a $50 discount, and you get the same M1 processor, 8GB RAM, ProMotion Display, and other goodies.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Google Pixel 4 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air has just gotten more interesting, as you can purchase one for just $500 after getting a 17 percent discount that translates to $99 savings. Unfortunately, it only comes with 64GB storage and Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, but that doesn’t mean it is a bad option in 2022. In addition, the base model 10.2-inch iPad is getting a five percent discount on its 256GB storage model, meaning you can get yours for $455.05. Finally, the iPad mini goes for $259, but it comes with 64GB storage space, an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, and other great features.