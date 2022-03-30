Click here to save on a new Nintendo Switch, and other great gaming products

We keep receiving incredible savings on tons of awesome products, starting with the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizon Special Edition, which is currently receiving a $20 discount that will let you pick up this gaming console for $279. This is not your regular Nintendo Switch, as you get mint and sky-blue colored Joy-Cons, and a very colorful docking station to let you enjoy your games on your TV. However, this $20 discount is available because this is product comes in refurbished condition. If you want a new Nintendo Switch gaming console, you will have to pay $299.

We have also spotted savings on the GIGABYTE AORUS RTX 3080 Gaming Box eGPU that comes with a WATERFORCE All-in-One Cooling System that is now available for $1,300 after scoring a $100 discount. This external graphics card will do wonders for those who want to play graphic-intensive games without wanting to upgrade to a more potent laptop.

You can also consider picking up a new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 G95NA Gaming Monitor that is currently receiving a 24 percent discount which translates to $598 savings. In other words, you can get this amazing 49-inch display for $1,902. And you can also enhance your gaming experience with a new pair of headphones, including the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset, which is currently receiving an amazing 50 percent discount, which means that you can pick one up for $100. Or you can also opt for a more affordable option with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset that goes for $40 after receiving the same 50 percent discount, but this will only get you $40 savings.

Other gaming deals include the Razer Viper Ultimate Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse, that’s receiving an insane 60 percent discount that leaves it up for grabs at $52 after a $78 discount. The Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse is a more affordable option, but you won’t score any savings here. Finally, the Razer Limited Edition Mandalorian Wireless Pro Controller & Quick Charging Stand Bundle is now available for $140 after picking up a $40 discount representing 22 percent savings.