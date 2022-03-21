We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Click here to save on LG’s OLED C1 series smart TV and more amazing products

By Samuel Martinez March 21, 2022, 10:32 pm
We have spotted some interesting deals over at Amazon.com, where you can now purchase a new LG OLED C1 Series smart TV starting at $1,047 after receiving a $50 discount. However, deals get better when you opt for the 55-inch model available for $1,197, which means you can score $303 savings, representing 20 percent savings. Still, the best savings come with the 65-inch model that receives a massive 30 percent discount. This means that you can get your new smart TV for $1,747. And you can add a new Roku Express 4K+ streaming device for $39 after receiving a six percent discount.

We have also caught a glimpse of the new Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 that is now available for $210 on their Light Gray color option. Suppose you want the Matte Black color option, well, in that case, you will end up paying $226, but you will still get $24 savings, which is better than paying $250 for a pair.

If you don’t love over-ear headphones, you can also consider a pair of earbuds, and you can get the Microsoft Surface Earbuds in Glacier for $140 after receiving a 30 percent discount that translates to $60 savings. And since we’re already talking about earphones, you can also consider the Apple AirPods Pro, which are also getting a 30 percent discount, which leaves them available for $175.

LG OLED C1 Series

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2

Apple AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

The HORI 3D Surround Gaming Neckset is another great option for those who are looking for a wearable speaker. This model features support for PS5, PS4, and PC. It currently sells for $43.20 after scoring an insane 57 percent discount that will help you keep $56 in your pocket. Or you can also consider the Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset that now goes for $30 after a $20 discount.

And since we’re talking gaming, you can also check out the ASUS ROG Falchion NX 65% Wireless RGB Gaming Mechanical Keyboard that sells for $128 after a $22 percent discount. Or check out the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard that is up for grabs at $80 after seeing a $50 discount that translates to 38 percent savings.

