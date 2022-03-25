Click here to save on the latest Jabra headphones, and other great audio products

We have spotted tons of amazing deals over at Amazon.com, where you can now pick up a new pair of Jabra headphones for every taste and budget. First up, we have the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds in Titanium Black that are now selling for $185 after scoring a $45 discount, or you can also get a renewed pair for $140 after receiving a $44 discount. Either way, you will get a new pair of wireless earbuds with advanced noise-canceling, super clear calls, and up to 25 hours of battery life.

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds are slightly more affordable, as they are now available for $180 after receiving a $20 discount. Still, if you ask me, I’d pay the extra $5. These earbuds will deliver up to 30 hours of battery life and the same amazing noise cancelation. Still, you can opt for the more affordable Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds that go for $160. Again, you will get the same active noise cancelation and 30 hours of battery life.

If you’re on a tight budget, you can consider going for the Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds, which are now available for $75 after getting a $25 discount. This option features up to 15 hours of battery life but no active noise cancelation. And if you’re more a fan of over-ear headphones, then you should check out the Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones that are now available for $200 after picking up a $50 discount.

Other deals include the ASUS TUF H3 Gaming Headset H3, which is now available for just $22 after receiving a massive 56 percent discount. Or go for the higher-end SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Headset that is currently getting a $90 discount, meaning you can get yours for $160.