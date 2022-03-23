Click here to save on the latest iPad Air and other great tablets

We keep receiving amazing discounts on tons of products at Amazon.com, where you can now purchase the latest version of the iPad Air for $570 after receiving a $29 discount. The best part is that these savings are available across the board, so you can pick up your new tablet in any of its five different color options for the same price.

The fifth-generation iPad Air features the same exterior design as its predecessor. We can still enjoy a 10.9-inch display with slim bezels, a Touch-ID embedded power button, and a single camera on the back. You also get a power boost inside, as it now packs Apple’s M1 processor. However, you can also score the previous iPad Air version for just $500 after receiving a $99 discount. Either way, you would be getting a new tablet with 64GB storage and Wi-Fi-only support.

You can also choose to get the smaller Apple iPad Mini available for $459 after scoring an 8 percent discount that translates to $40 savings. This model features an 8.3-inch display, Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, 64GB storage, and Wi-Fi-only support. Unfortunately, these savings are only limited to the Purple and Space Gray color options.

If you’re looking for more options, you can also consider picking up a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, available for $730, after receiving a 22 percent discount. This means you can get your new tablet with a 12.4-inch display 256GB storage, and the best part is that it comes with an S Pen in the box. You can also opt for the smaller Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, which comes with an 11-inch display and a smaller price tag, as it now goes for $550 after seeing a $180 discount. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also consider getting a new Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for $250 after an $80 discount.