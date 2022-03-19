Click here to save on the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, and other great products

Apple’s latest 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are some of the most powerful laptops in the market, and to make them even better, they feature outstanding battery life. In addition, they come packed with the latest and most potent version of Apple’s M1 chip family and tons of other features that make them the best option for Apple fans. And the best part is that they are now receiving up to $250 savings, depending on your configuration.

First up, we have the 14-inch MacBook Pro available for $1,749 after receiving a 13 percent discount representing $250 savings. This model comes packed with Apple’s M1 Pro chip, which features an 8-core CPU and a 14-core GPU, 14GB RAM, and 512GB storage. However, you will have to settle for the Space Gray model, as it is the only option to get some love with this much storage. Suppose you want more storage space. In that case, you will be better off going with the Silver model with 1TB storage that packs a more potent M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU. This option also receives a $250 discount, meaning you can purchase one for $2,249.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

You can also purchase a new 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Apple M1 Pro chip with a 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU for $2,299 after receiving a $200 discount. This model comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage space, and the best part is that the offer applies to both color variants. The same $200 discount is applied to the Silver option with 1TB storage space if you’re interested.

14-inch MacBook Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro iPad Air

And since we’re talking about Apple’s latest products, we must also include the fifth-generation iPad Air that is bow receiving a five percent discount, meaning that you can purchase one for $570, which translates to $29 savings. This model includes 64GB storage space, Wi-Fi-only support, an Apple M1 processor, and other amazing features.