Click here to save on Apple’s latest 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models

We keep receiving amazing deals courtesy of Amazon.com, where you can currently purchase Apple’s most powerful laptops in the market for less. First up, you will be able to save some bucks on buying the 16-inch MacBook Pro that comes with an Apple M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. This model usually sells for $2,650, but you can get yours for $2,599 after seeing a $50 price cut on its Space Gray color option. The same $50 price cut is being applied to the same model with 512GB of storage space, meaning that you can get your new 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,399.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

And we have great news for those interested in the smaller 14-inch MacBook Pro, as it is currently receiving up to $250 savings on select models. This will let you get a new 14-inch model with a 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU M1 Pro chip, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage for $2,249 on its Silver color variant. The same model in Space Gray sells for $2,399, which means you would still be able to score $100 savings.

16-inch MacBook Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro ASUS deals

Suppose you’re looking for other, more budget-friendly laptops. In that case, you can also consider picking up the ASUS Chromebook CX1 that is now available for $225 after scoring a $45 discount that represents 17 percent savings. This laptop features a 14-inch Full HD NanoEdge display, and you also get an Intel Celeron N3350 Processor, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, and more. You will also find the ASUS TUF Dash 15 with a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB storage, 8GB RAM, and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD graphics for $850 after receiving a $100 discount. However, ASUS deals will be gone at midnight, so you may want to check them out fast.