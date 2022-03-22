Click here to save on the Apple Watch Series 7, Series 6 and more products

You can currently purchase a new Apple Watch Series 7 starting at just $339 after receiving a $60 discount. This will get you a new GPS-only model in a 41mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band or in a Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band option. Still, you can also get other color options, including Blue, Red, and Starlight, for $349 after seeing a $50 discount. The same $50 savings are also being applied to the LTE model, which means you can get yours for $449.

Suppose you want the larger 45mm model. In that case, you should consider going for the Blue and the Green models, as these are now available for $369 after seeing a $60 discount. The rest of the bunch comes with $50 savings, meaning you can pick one up for $369. And you can also go for the LTE model for just $479.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Apple Watch SE is also on sale, and you can purchase one for $240 after receiving a $39 discount. The first $30 discount will show up on the product’s landing page, while the extra $9 savings will appear at checkout.

You can also consider the previous generation Apple Watch models, like the Apple Watch Series 6 is now available for as low as $250, while the Apple Watch Series 5 starts at $190. However, these models come in refurbished condition, meaning that you will have to be completely sure this is the best option for you.

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch SE Fitbit Versa 3

If you’re looking for more options, you can also check out the TicWatch GTH smartwatch, which is now receiving a $30 discount with an on-page coupon, leaving it up for grabs at $50. The Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch is another great option, and it gets better when you see that it’s getting a 24 percent discount, which means you can get yours for $175.

Other deals include the Apple AirTag 4-pack that is currently available for $89 after scoring a $10 discount. And if you want a more affordable option, you can also purchase the Tile Mate Essentials 4-Pack, which includes 2 Mate, 1 Slim, and 1 Stickers Bluetooth trackers for $68 after getting a 15 percent discount.