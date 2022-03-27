Click here to get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for $800 today

We have reached the final day of Discover Samsung, where we have seen tons of amazing products on sale. Today’s best deals feature the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is currently available for just $800. Of course, there are some conditions required to take advantage of these deals, but nothing too complicated. First up, you must trade-in up to two of your current devices, which would get you up to $750 trade-in savings, meaning that you would end up paying $1,050. However, the latest deals let you get $950 enhanced trade-in savings, which means you can get your phone for less, and you can also add $100 instant savings to your new device, so check out this deal before it’s gone. This will get you a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a 7.6 Infinity Flex Display with stylus support, an impressive triple camera setup, 256GB storage, and other great features.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is also available, and you can now get yours unlocked for $0 with an eligible trade-in. This model is now receiving up to $675 trade-in savings, plus a $100 instant discount, so check it out right now. This device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 128GB storage space, a 120Hz display, a 32MP selfie shooter, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Samsung Galaxy S21FE Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV

You can also score some interesting pre-order savings on the Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV that receives a $200 discount or get Samsung’s Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum with All in One Clean Station that's receiving the same deal.

Other deals include the Samsung Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV that is now available for $2,200 after receiving a $500 discount. You will also find amazing deals on smart bundles, Galaxy smartphones, TV and home theater systems, smartwatches, audio accessories, and more.