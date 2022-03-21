Click here to get amazing savings during Discover Samsung Week

We start today’s deals with Samsung’s latest event that comes packed with tons of savings all week long. Today’s featured deals include smartwatches, monitors, projectors, and more. First up, the Samsung Galaxy watches receive up to $60 savings, and you can get the same discount on CRG5 gaming monitors.

Discover Samsung Week is now live, and it features outstanding savings on some of the best Samsung products. The event kicked off today, and it will be live until March 27. However, deals will be changing daily. Today’s deals include the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which is receiving $60 instant savings. Still, you can make this deal even more compelling with an eligible trade-in, as you can save up to $185 off the purchase of your new Galaxy Watch. In other words, you can get your new smartwatch for as low as $25.

Next up, we have Samsung’s 24-inch CRG5 Gaming Monitor that is now available for $200 after scoring $60 Discover Samsung Week savings. This monitor features a 1800R curvature, 144Hz refresh rates, AMD Freesync, and a 3,000:1 contrast ratio.

However, the best savings come with the 130-inch Class The Premiere LSP9T 4K Smart Triple Laser Projector that is currently receiving a $1,500 discount representing 23 percent savings, meaning that you can get this baby for $5,000. This amazing product features a 4K UHD ultra-bright laser, an amazing ultra-short throw, and compact minimal design, and to make things even better, you get powerful audio. You can also opt for the smaller 120-inch model, which sells for $2500.

Other deals include $900 off the Smart Top Load Washer that now sells for $699 or the Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ selling for the same price after receiving the same $900 discount. Or get them bundled for $1,298. And remember that these deals are available for a limited time, so think fast and act fast if you don’t want to miss out on these amazing deals.