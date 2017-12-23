After years of complaints that Apple was slowing down the performance of older iPhones with rolling software updates, the company itself finally fessed up to it this week.

Stefan Bogdanovich and Dakota Speas from Los Angeles are the lead complainants in the suit — which will need some proofing as it mentions that the plaintiffs have owned an iPhone 7 and an “iPhone 7s.” It’s mentioned that more than 100 members are in the class affected, all of them in California. The pair are attempting to spread the class applicability to the nation.

In the current situation, Apple said that its recent iOS updates have or will throttle the processing range of older iPhones — the iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6, each version’s Plus model and the iPhone SE — to prolong the life of the devices, though it seems that more people found the slowness annoying than a favor. Damages from that behavior alone, based on lost productivity (wasted time, deprivation of use and depreciation), are to exceed $5 million. More money, like legal fees and extraneous damages, is up for grabs.

You can check out the nine-page filing at the source link below.




Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.

