Another bank makes another cut in its iPhone XS sales forecast

We’re on the edge of another year, but also the end of the fourth calendar quarter of the year. Apple is expected to disappoint with iPhone sales this quarter as it has consistently been rumored to have cut orders at its suppliers. While the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR haven’t been performing, they have made way for older models such as the iPhone X and iPhone 8.

And with a weak holiday season expected, it’s only natural that the declines will continue on through to the dead of winter. Citi analyst William Yang wrote in an investment note that the bank was lowering its first quarter shipments outlook by 10 percent to 45 million iPhones — nothing to scoff at, though it does undo a lot of growth in winter sales.

The iPhone XS Max, which has been tracked elsewhere as the most popular $1,000+ model this year, is expected to take a blunting in demand with estimates dropping 48 percent.

Ming-chi Kuo, a veteran Apple watcher at TF International, had lowered his forecast earlier this month to a mean figure of 40 million.

Apple announced in its last earnings report that it would no longer provide unit sales figures for most of its products, including iPhones.

