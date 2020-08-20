Image: Chrome Story
It is no doubt that many of us have subscribed to multiple streaming services, and when it comes to accessing them quickly on a PC, we rely on solutions like a bookmark or putting a card on the browser homepage. But if you rely on Chrome browser to access streaming services on your PC, a neat new feature is coming your way.

First spotted by Chrome Story, Google is working on a new project called Chrome Kaleidoscope that will aggregate all your favorite streaming services in one place, or rather, a single page. The page, which is not yet widely functional, is accessible on the chrome://kaleidoscope URL in the experimental Canary channel.

As per screenshots obtained by Chrome Story, the aforementioned page will show icons for services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, which can be clicked to open the desired streaming service. However, the Chrome Kaleidoscope project currently appears to be stuck in the internal testing phase and there is no concrete information as to when it will be rolled out widely.

