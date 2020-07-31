Google is rolling out a couple of security tools for the passwords you saved with Chrome’s autofill feature. It will allow you to verify your identity using biometric information like your fingerprint. It will pop up whenever you need to use your credit card online.

You still need to provide your CVC the first time you use your credit card, but for future transactions, you will be able to confirm your credit card using biometric authentication. The feature is optional and you turn this feature on and off in Chrome Settings.

Another new feature is touch-to-fill, which presents your saved accounts for the current website in a convenient and recognizable dialog. It allows for one-handed sign-in without requiring you to scroll to the respective form fields to choose an account. It is coming to Chrome on Android in the coming weeks.

Source: Google