Google has today lifted the covers from its latest Chromecast device and is calling it the Chromecast with Google TV. Why the name change? Well, it is because it comes with a new experience called Google TV that runs on top of Android TV OS. Google TV aggregates all your favorite movies, shows, and other content from different platforms in one place. For example, it has a For You tab that intelligently suggests content pulled across multiple platforms, while the Watchlist is where the content you’ve bookmarked for later viewing will appear.

And to make things even easier, you can add content to the Watchlist from your phone or PC, and it will automatically pull up on your TV. Plus, it also brings access to YouTube TV for live TV as well as on-demand content from over 85 networks spanning across genres such as news, sports, TV, movies and more.

However, the most notable change introduced by the Chromecast with Google TV is a sleek remote control that supports voice commands and has a dedicated button for Google Assistant to do your bidding. Aside from scrolling through the Google TV interface, it can also be used to control smart home accessories such as a Nest Camera. And for the sake of added convenience, the remote has dedicated Netflix and YouTube to let users instantly access them.

Talking about capabilities, the new Chromecast with Google TV brings support for streaming 4K HDR videos at 60FPS as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+. It can be plugged into a TV’s HDMI port and also supports HDMI pass-through of Dolby audio content. Google says that Stadia support is also coming to its latest Chromecast device in the first half of 2021. It comes in Snow, Sunrise and Sky colors, and is now up for grabs in the US priced at $49.99.