The latest Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is currently getting a $21.23 discount. This convertible laptop features a 13-inch FHD touch display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and Intel Integrated Graphics for $389. Now, there are more affordable Chromebooks for anyone looking to spend less. The Samsung Chromebook 4+ is getting a better discount, as it’s now $68.67 off. In other words, you can get a new Chromebook with a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage space for just $231.32, or get the Chromebook V2 for $342.07 with $157.92 savings.

Finally, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop is also on sale. You can grab yours for just $265.08 with a whopping $233.92 discount. It comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, an 11.6-inch HD Touch display, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage space, or you can grab the Acer Chromebook 514 for $323 with $41.99 savings.

Monitors are also on sale today, and you can get a new Samsung Business FT400 Series 24-inch display for just $115 with $35 savings. This monitor comes with a 3-year warranty, 60Haz refresh rates, and an IPS panel. If you’re looking for a larger display, you can get the 27-inch Razer Raptor Gaming monitor that’s currently getting a $100 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $600, and if you’re looking for a nice option that won’t break the bank, you can also choose to get the LG 24M47VQ 24-Inch LED-lit Monitor for just $100.

Other deals for your workspace feature the Soundance Laptop Stand that’s currently getting a $21.22 discount so that you can get one for $18.77, but if you’re looking for something a bit more substantial that will also allow you to move your monitor around without a hassle, you can get the WALI Premium Single LCD Monitor Desk Mount. It is getting a $16.95 discount, leaving it available for $28.04, and it will perfectly hold a 32-inch display that weights up to 17.6 lbs. You can also score a new Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset for just $90 after it’s received a $40 discount.