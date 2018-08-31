Chromebooks with fingerprint sensors are just a matter of time

It’s not rare to find some sort of biometric authentication in laptops nowadays, but they’re still absent from Chromebooks. The good thing is that we have heard rumors that we will soon get fingerprint sensors and maybe even more.

Chromebooks may be getting fingerprint readers in a not so distant future. We know that Chromium Gerrit has given us hints that can lead us to expect face unlock features in these devices. Now we also think of fingerprint sensors since we also find text such as ‘Set up your fingerprint,’ ‘Place your finger,’ and ‘Touch the sensor with your finger. It’s on the top left of your Chromebook,’ and ‘Move your index finger slightly to add the different parts of your fingerprint’ in the code.

Of course, we don’t have a specific date for the arrival of these new Chromebooks with facial recognition or fingerprint readers, but we can guess that they may come with the next generation of Pixelbooks.