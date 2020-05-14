Chrome is arguably the fastest web browser, and also the most demanding one. Google is now trying to somewhat improve the latter by cracking down on ads that consume a disproportionately high amount of data, drain the battery life, and strain the system resources.

Google says it has found a small fraction of ads that exhibit such behavior, and to tackle the issue, Chrome will limit the resources used by an ad before users can interact with it. Once an ad reaches the limit, Chrome will remove it and will show an “Ad removed” message at that spot. Here’s how it looks:

Google is creating a limit of “4MB of network data or 15 seconds of CPU usage in any 30 second period, or 60 seconds of total CPU usage” for ads on Chrome. Surprisingly, only 0.3% of ads go past this limit, but that small fraction of ads alone accounts for 27% of network data used by ads and 28% of all ad CPU usage.

Google says it will test the new ad behavior monitoring experiment over the next few months before implementing it in August.

Source: Chromium Blog

