Google has announced a host of new features coming via the latest Chrome OS update that will make life easier for Chromebook users. The first one is an improved video recording experience. The default camera app on Chromebooks will now let users pause and resume while recording videos. Additionally, videos are recorded in mp4 format, which makes it easier to edit them in an dedicated app and share them as well.

The other notable feature is Wi-Fi Sync. It automatically saves the Wi-Fi password when you log in to your personal profile on a Chromebook. “Your Wi-Fi passwords become a part of your profile’s keychain, so they follow you regardless of which Chromebook you are using,” says Google. Essentially, this feature will prove to be quite helpful for households that share multiple Chromebooks and makes managing Wi-Fi passwords much simpler.

Additionally, Google has introduced a new mic slider in the Quick Settings panel that will make it easier for users to quickly control the mic volume during video or voice calls. The search giant has also improved the search model behind the search bar in Chromebook Settings section. It now shows results for matching settings and related suggestions when users type a keyword or query. Google says users will soon be able to perform a system-wide search from the Launcher itself.

Source Google