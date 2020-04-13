Chromebooks are good for web-based work and the availability of Android apps makes them even more versatile, but app optimisation has been an issue for quite some time. In a bid to address that, Chromebooks have now started selectively installing web apps instead of certain Android apps in the Play Store.

Web apps – or Progressive Web Apps (PWA) to describe them correctly – are much faster and offer more or less the same interface and features as the Android apps. But as of now, this app installation preference reportedly works only for Twitter and YouTube TV apps in the Play Store.

Google is yet to reveal which apps will adopt this strategy moving forward, but this is a step in the right direction. Dominick Ng, Manager on Chrome OS Apps Platform at Google, verified the new app installation behaviour for Chromebooks and called it one of the most challenging and satisfying works he has ever done.

It is so gratifying to see a) our strategy so clearly understood, and b) some of the most challenging and satisfying engineering work I've ever done make it out to the world. https://t.co/PMPcbsiQB7 — Dominick Ng (@dominickng) April 9, 2020

Via: ChromeUnboxed