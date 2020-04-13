Author
Tags

Chromebooks are good for web-based work and the availability of Android apps makes them even more versatile, but app optimisation has been an issue for quite some time. In a bid to address that, Chromebooks have now started selectively installing web apps instead of certain Android apps in the Play Store.

Web apps – or Progressive Web Apps (PWA) to describe them correctly – are much faster and offer more or less the same interface and features as the Android apps. But as of now, this app installation preference reportedly works only for Twitter and YouTube TV apps in the Play Store.

Google is yet to reveal which apps will adopt this strategy moving forward, but this is a step in the right direction. Dominick Ng, Manager on Chrome OS Apps Platform at Google, verified the new app installation behaviour for Chromebooks and called it one of the most challenging and satisfying works he has ever done.

Via: ChromeUnboxed

You May Also Like

Google Chromebook vs. Gallium Chromebook

Why would you want to run Gallium Linux on a Chromebook, when Chrome OS has Crostini Linux support built in? Read on for the answer.

Google Chat replaces Hangouts Chat in support docs, also appears in trademark filing

Google’s trademark application submitted before the USPTO clearly defines Google Chat as an instant messaging platform for exchanging media.

With Google services missing, HUAWEI P40 series turns to Qwant search engine

HUAWEI has partnered with Qwant to offer its privacy-focused search engine services on the newly launched HUAWEI P40 series phones in Europe.