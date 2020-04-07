Up next
Chromebooks are reliable machines for getting basic web-based work done, but their interface appears a bit dated when using them in tablet mode. Google is trying to address it with the addition of swipe-based navigation gestures to Chrome OS.

If you’ve been using navigation gestures on an Android 10 phone, you’ll feel at home with the new gestures in Chrome OS. While using a Chromebook in tablet mode, a small upwards swipe will bring up the Quick Shelf while a more pronounced upwards swipe will take you back to the home screen.

Swipe up and hold to open the task switcher, while swiping from the left edge will act as the back gesture. Also, Chrome tabs will now appear in a strip at the top to easily switch between the important ones.

The aforementioned changes in Chrome OS will first arrive on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, and will then be rolled out widely. Check out the rest of upcoming Chrome OS tweaks on the official Google blog here.

