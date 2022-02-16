Chrome OS Flex turns old PCs and Macs into Chromebooks

In 2020, Google acquired a company called CloudReady that used to build Chrome OS for old Mac and Windows devices. Today, Google announced Chrome OS Flex. It's a Cloudready-like Chrome OS version that you can install on your old Mac or PC within a few clicks.

The idea of Chrome OS Flex is that if your old computer isn't able to run Windows, macOS, or even Linux, well, you can get more life out of it by instilling the lightweight Chrome OS — essentially, turning it into a Chromebook. Chrome OS is optimized for low-end and old hardware, and Google thinks it can increase the life of your old PC by running Chrome OS on it.

It is free to download and offers the same features as other Chrome OS devices. It has the same interface, Chrome web browser, integration with Android, Google Assistant, and cloud sync (for settings, password, bookmarks, etc) with other devices. There's one difference though. Chrome OS Flex doesn't support Android apps for now, but it may arrive in the future.

Here are the minimum requirements to run Chrome OS Flex on your old computer:

Architecture: Intel or AMD x86-64-bit compatible device

RAM: 4 GB

Internal storage: 16 GB

Bootable from USB drive

BIOS: Full administrator access. You'll need to boot from the Chrome OS Flex USB installer and make some adjustments in the BIOS if you run into issues.

Processor and graphics: Components made before 2010 might result in a poor experience. Note: Intel GMA 500, 600, 3600, and 3650 graphics hardware do not meet Chrome OS Flex performance standards.

Google is just releasing the preview build of Chrome OS Flex today. The company will refine and fine-tune the OS in the coming months and the stable version is said to be scheduled for Q2 this year. Current CloudReady users will be able to update to the Chrome OS Flex when the stable release is available. We'll soon be coming up with a guide on how you can install Chrome OS Flex on your old Mac or PC, so keep an eye out for that.

Via: 9to5Google