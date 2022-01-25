Chrome OS could add adaptive charging to extend your Chromebook's battery life

Chrome OS received a ton of new features over the past few years, and the operating system has gone through major changes. Today’s news might surprise some, as Chrome OS is set to gain the Adaptive Charging feature, which seemingly has been missing up until now.

A newly added code change reveals that Chrome OS will gain a new Adaptive Charging feature, extending the battery life significantly and preventing faster degradation (via 9to5Google). Google Pixel phones supposed adaptive charge for a while now, and most Windows laptops, and Mac devices have it built-in, and it’s about time we see it included for more affordable Chromebooks.

Adaptive charging will intentionally slow charge devices overnight, preventing the battery to stay at 100% all the time, and constantly receiving power. The new feature should help prolong the battery’s health and slow down the degradation. Many laptops also often stop charging at 80% (many MacBooks, using a similar feature) that prevent the machines from charging. macOS offers a button in battery settings that allows users the option to fully charge up the device at any point, if the adaptive feature is turned on, and the battery is at 80% constantly.

Chromebooks already provide excellent battery life, often more than 8-hours on a single charge. If the new feature is added in the future, this could make users hold onto their devices for even longer, and it could significantly extend battery life and health overall, reducing environmental damage.

Adaptive Charging will likely use some form of AI to learn how a laptop or tablet is being used by its owner and adapt to the usage by only charging the machine when it gets used the most. We also expect a feature in settings that would allow users to disable the option altogether. Acer announced four new Chromebooks today for Education, and you can find out more about them, if you’re interested.